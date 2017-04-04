UNC fans celebrate in Phoenix after National Championship win

PHOENIX (WNCN) — The UNC fans are gone from University of Phoenix stadium, but the elation lingers in the dry Arizona air after the Tar Heels National Championship win.

Fans say they’ve been “waiting 364 days for this moment” after losing in the final seconds of last year’s title game.

RELATED: North Carolina tops Gonzaga to win 2017 national title

“They called it the redemption tour and I think that was a good name because it was heartbreaking last year,” said Jim Kitchen. “To come out and pull it out despite missing free throws, they showed a lot of heart and a lot of tenacity winning at the end.”

Tar Heel fans from all over the country were in Phoenix this weekend and witnessed UNC knock off Oregon in the Semifinal Game then Gonzaga in the National Championship.

“I was pretty excited. I couldn’t wait to celebrate and see another banner hang in the Dean Dome,” said Kendall McDermott. “It’s about time. I think we’ve earned this one.”

Many fans say they’re hoping to make it back to Chapel Hill in time to welcome the team back and celebrate with them on Tuesday afternoon.

“I watched all their games this year, I listened to all their press conferences, all their hilarious dance videos,” said Alice Williams. “It was just a dream come true and I was elated for them.”