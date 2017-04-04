Va. mom who ran off to NC with her 2 kids after house fire now charged with arson

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach mother who was reported missing after she took her two children to an eco village in North Carolina has been charged with arson.

Monica Lamping’s home in the 4900 block of Sullivan Boulevard went up in flames in the early morning hours of Jan. 22. The fire destroyed the home and left two pets dead.

No one was home at the time of the fire and Lamping’s Jeep Cherokee wasn’t around.

Family reported Lamping and her children missing after they were unable to find her or reach her by phone. They began spreading pictures and information about them on social media.

Police eventually said Lamping was considered missing and endangered due to “suspicious circumstances.”

Four days after she was reported missing, Lamping and her children were found safe in North Carolina.

Fire officials say more charges are pending against Lamping, who is in custody at the Virginia Beach City Jail.

She was denied bond Monday evening, and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

