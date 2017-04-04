WATCH: NC police rehome 2 baby possums

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCN) — These two baby possums are headed to a wildlife rehabilitator after being captured by the Ayden Police Department.

Tuesday, officer responded to a complaint about an opossum in a trash can. The officer who responded found that there was a mother opossum in the can along with her joeys. Joeys are baby opossums.

The officer tried to capture them so that they could be relocated to the wild, but the mother escaped, leaving behind two joeys. Efforts to find the mother were unsuccessful, so the officer took the joeys back to the town’s police station.

The department was referred to Earline Smith, a wildlife rehabilitator in Greene County. She will be taking the joeys in until they’re old enough to be released back to the wild.