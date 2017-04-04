Welcome home celebration for Tar Heels to be held tonight in Dean Dome

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A welcome home reception will be held for the 2017 NCAA Championship men’s basketball team tonight at the Dean Smith Center at UNC, university officials have announced.

The public will be able to attend the 6:30 p.m. event to welcome the national champs back to campus after winning their sixth NCAA title Monday night in Phoenix.

This will be the Dean Dome’s third fan fest celebration in four days.

UNC beat Gonzaga 71-65 in an ugly game to win the title. Despite two bad ankles, Joel Berry II was named the outstanding player of the Final Four on Monday night.

More than 9,000 people watched the game live inside the Dean Dome and an estimated 55,000 rushed Franklin Street just moments after the Tar Heels claimed victory over the Bulldogs.

Doors open for the celebration at 5 p.m.