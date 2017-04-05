14-year-old NC girl shot to death in park, teen charged with murder

MT. HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) — An 18-year-old was arrested Tuesday in the killing of a 14-year-old Charlotte girl found shot at a Gaston County park Monday afternoon.

RELATED: Young woman dies after NC park shooting, suspect on the run

Officials say Darvon Fletcher has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Taylor Sorera Smith.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. in River Street Park in Mt. Holly. This is on N. River Street off of E. Charlotte Avenue.

Police say they had a hard time identifying Smith, who had no identification on her. Smith was found by officers on the ground with gunshot wounds.

She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Neighbor Troy West says the park is always filled with children.

“My kids play here, so I’m kinda shocked. I really don’t know what I think about it,” he said.

Officers could be seen checking the bathrooms at the park with guns drawn soon after the shooting happened.

“I really hope they catch whoever done it,” West said Monday.

There is no word on what may have led to the shooting, but investigators say the suspect and victim knew each other and drove to the park together from Charlotte.

Family members of both the suspect and the victim told WBTV they did not wish to comment about the situation.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help cover Smith’s funeral costs.

On the page a family member wrote, “We can’t comprehend why anyone would kill a 14 year old child. In her grandma’s words, ‘She was a flower that was not fully bloomed.”‘

Anyone with further information should call the Mount Holly Police Department at 704-827-4343 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.