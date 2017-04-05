Accused cop killer blinded in one eye during arrest, emails confirm

By Published:
Markeith Loyd, suspected of fatally shooting a Florida police officer, attends his initial court appearance Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at the Orange County Jail, in Orlando, Fla. Loyd spoke out of turn and was defiant during the appearance on charges of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend. He was injured during his arrest Tuesday night following a weeklong manhunt. (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP, Pool)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Emails a suspect in the killing of a police officer requested using Florida’s public records law confirm he was blinded in one eye during his arrest.

Markeith Loyd was arrested Jan. 17 after a week-long manhunt following the fatal shooting of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton. An arrest video shows an officer kicking Loyd after he crawled out of a home where he’d been hiding. Police say they used force because he was resisting arrest.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The Orlando Sentinel reports Loyd filed a Freedom of Information Act request to get the emails. One email sent to Orlando Police Chief John Mina says surgery would leave Loyd blind in his left eye.

Gov. Rick Scott appointed a special prosecutor after Orlando-area State Attorney Aramis Ayala announced she wouldn’t seek the death penalty. The special prosecutor, State Attorney Brad King, filed notice of intent Monday to seek the death penalty.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s