Campbell University excited about Fayetteville baseball team playing in town

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville’s new minor league baseball team season starts Thursday.

The all-new team will play at Buies Creek Campbell University.

Campbell University students say they believe the games and the new team will bring a lot more of excitement to the town of Buies Creek, where less than 10,000 live.

“I love baseball, I grew up going to baseball games and I think it will make a large difference in a small town,” said Walt Jackson, a Campbell University student.

Buies Creek is nearly a 45-minute drive from Fayetteville.

Campbell University sits in the heart of the town.

Besides a few fast food chains, there are very few options for entertainment.

But, all of that will change Thursday.

“A lot of people come and watch our basketball and football games, but I think this will bring a different crowd to the games and hopefully get Campbell on the map a little bit more,” said Meghan Ingold, a student at Campbell University.

Campbell University’s Jim Perry Stadium will be the temporary home for Fayetteville’s new minor league baseball team.

The stadium was recently renovated and over the last few days the team has been warming up and checking out their new digs.

“New year, a new group of guys, I’m really excited for the new season. I feel like it’s gonna be a good one, we got a good group of guys and we’re all ready to start winning some games,” said Jason Martin, an outfielder for the Buies Creek Astros.

For now, the team is called the Buies Creek Astros.

The name will change once the team arrives in Fayetteville in 2019.

Groundbreaking for Fayetteville’s $33 million stadium will happen in July.

So far, 140 games are scheduled with 62 of those games scheduled at Campbell.

More than 200 people have already purchased tickets to Thursday’s first game.

“It’s gonna be fun, it’s gonna be great for the fans, for the town and also for the players, too playing for the first time on turf,” said Omar Lopez, the team manager for the Buies Creek.

Thursday’s game starts at 7 p.m. against the Winston-Salem Dash.

Click here to view the team’s full schedule.