Central NC at risk of severe storms tonight, overnight

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just a few days after central North Carolina saw some heavy rain and wind, showers and storms are back in the forecast.

More rainy, stormy weather could be possible tonight and overnight as a powerful cold front will roll across the state. Ahead of that system, most of the day today should be warm and dry with increasing clouds.

There could be a late afternoon shower or storm in spots, but showers and storms will become likely Wednesday night. A round of severe storms will be possible during the early evening hours.

The timing for any storms will be 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The cold front will approach during the overnight hours and more severe storms will be possible across central North Carolina. The timing for those storms will be anywhere from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. Damaging winds, large hail and an isolated tornado will be possible.

The cold front will move towards the coast early Thursday and leave central North Carolina in more stable air, but it will be much cooler and windy. Winds will be averaging around 20 mph sustained, with gusts up to 35 mph. A couple of showers will be possible.

Be sure to download our WNCN Weather app for the latest video and hour by hour forecast updated personally by the WNCN weather team in addition to interactive and futurecast radar.