Durham reacts to superintendents sudden retirement announcement

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham is reacting following the sudden retirement announcement made by superintendent Bert L’Homme.

After almost three years as superintendent, he is stepping down in August citing the dramatic shifting of public education in the state and nation.

In a statement, released Monday night, he said in part:

“I realized that I likely will not have the physical or mental energy to respond to those challenges, while at the same time dramatically accelerating our academic growth…”

Bryan Proffitt has worked closely with L’Homme over the years and agrees with those challenges.

Many, he says, comes from the General Assembly.

“The budget cuts that they’ve put in place just have created a tremendous amount of pressure at local school levels as local school districts try to produce results that are impossible to achieve,” Proffitt said.

After 40 years of public service, L’Homme is retiring on August 4.

Now, the search is on to find a new school leader.

Michael Lee, DPS board chairman, says the public will play a big role in the process.

“Hear from the community about what they want, what they are expecting for our new schools leader. I want to understand from the board with they are looking for also,” Lee said.

The school board has called for an emergency meeting for Thursday evening at 5:30.

They will discuss the next steps for the district regarding L’Homme’s retirement.