Fayetteville man charged in February 2016 rape

Daniel Raymond Hughes (Fayetteville Police)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 35-year-old man faces several charges after Fayetteville Police’s Special Victim Unit arrested him in connection with a February 2016 rape.

Daniel Raymond Hughes surrendered to Fayetteville detectives and transferred to the Cumberland County Detention Center.

Police said on Feb. 9, 2016, Hughes entered the victim’s home and wouldn’t allow her to leave before forcibly raping her.

Hughes and the victim were acquaintances at the time of the incident, police.

Hughes faces charges of:

  • Breaking and entering to terrorize
  • Second-degree forcible rape
  • First-degree kidnapping
  • Three counts of second-degree sex offense

Hughes is being held on a $200,000 secured bond.

