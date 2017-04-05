Fayetteville man charged in February 2016 rape

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 35-year-old man faces several charges after Fayetteville Police’s Special Victim Unit arrested him in connection with a February 2016 rape.

Daniel Raymond Hughes surrendered to Fayetteville detectives and transferred to the Cumberland County Detention Center.

Police said on Feb. 9, 2016, Hughes entered the victim’s home and wouldn’t allow her to leave before forcibly raping her.

Hughes and the victim were acquaintances at the time of the incident, police.

Hughes faces charges of:

Breaking and entering to terrorize

Second-degree forcible rape

First-degree kidnapping

Three counts of second-degree sex offense

Hughes is being held on a $200,000 secured bond.