Geese put bald eagle in the hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A bald eagle was injured when it was attacked by a flock of geese in eastern Tennessee.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said wildlife officials found the injured bird on the south fork of the Holston River in Kingsport.

Witnesses told the TWRA the eagle fell into the river after the goose attack, which continued in the water. The eagle had gotten too close to the geese’s nest, the TWRA said.

The eagle was taken to the University of Tennessee’s veterinary hospital for treatment of an injured wing.

The TWRA tweeted photos of the incident.