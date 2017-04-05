Man confesses to Wayne County murder after 24 years, deputies say

SEVEN SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has confessed to beating his son-in-law to death in 1993, then burning the dead man’s mobile home with the body inside, Wayne County deputies said.

Allen Deaver confessed on the 24th anniversary of the slaying of Sidney Maurice Gregory, deputies said.

He contacted officials at the Livingston Parrish Sheriff’s Office in Livingston, Louisiana, on Feb. 7 to make the confession, authorities said.

Wayne County authorities and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation discovered an unsolved case matching the description Deaver gave.

The death happened along Highway 111 in Seven Springs. Gregory was found in the bedroom of his burned mobile home. His death certificate lists blunt force trauma as his cause of death.

After detectives interviewed people in Wayne County and Deaver and his wife, a prosecutor presented the case to a grand jury.

The grand jury indicted Deaver on a charge of first-degree murder Wednesday.

Deaver has been taken into custody in Louisiana and will be brought back to Wayne County to stand trial.