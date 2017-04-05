Man dies after wife accidentally hits him with car in SC parking lot

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – A man in a Cherokee County parking lot was killed when his wife accidentally hit him with a car just east of Gaffney.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the woman lost control of her car when she entered a parking lot on Cherokee Avenue, striking her husband and two parked cars.

The Cherokee County Coroner says 70-year-old William David Haulk was flown to Spartanburg Medical Center where he died.

There were no other injuries in the crash which happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“This is a very tragic accident,” said coroner Dennis Fowler.

Fowler said the couple was at the location on business when the accident occurred.

Authorities said there are no charges in the crash at this time.

