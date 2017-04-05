Man shot in Lumberton convenience store parking lot, police say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A 20-year-old Robeson County man is hospitalized with life-threatening wounds after being shot in the parking lot of a Lumberton convenience store, police said.

Dokota Bodiford, who lives along Mercer Mill Road outside of Lumberton, was shot at about 11:30 p.m., police said.

Bodiford had walked to the RJ Mini Mart at 5105 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton to meet with someone, police said. In the store parking lot, Bodiford got into an argument with someone, though police don’t know who, they said.

“As Mr. Bodiford was walking across the parking lot … witnesses heard shots and saw Mr. Bodiford fall to the ground,” police wrote.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Det. Lee Hinson at the Lumberton Police Department at (910) 671-3845.