NC boy possibly hit by lightning, 3 homes also damaged by strikes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina child was hospitalized after a possible lightning strike Wednesday and several homes near Charlotte was damaged in lightning strikes, reports said.

WFMY-TV reported that a Hairston Middle School student was holding an umbrella when he was possibly hit by lightning.

The boy, who was rushed to a nearby hospital, was waiting for his school bus when the lightning bolt hit Wednesday afternoon, the TV station reported.

Officials told WFMY that the lightning might have hit the boy’s umbrella.

In the Charlotte area, several homes sustained damage when they were hit by lightning when storms moved in Wednesday, WBTV reported.

A home in the 3000 block of Robin Road was hit by lightning, causing a hole in a brick wall and several bricks to fall from the house, WBTV reported.

A small fire broke out when curtains caught on fire after the lighting strike, but no one was injured, according to WBTV.

Homes in Huntersville and Kannapolis were also hit by lighting, causing damage.

The National Weather Service is warning residents in central North Carolina to be sure they can receive severe weather alerts overnight.

A statement from forecasters in Raleigh says severe storms are expected to pass through the region during the night Wednesday.

Ahead of the possible storms, the Mercedes-Benz dealership in Durham brought in as many cars as they could.

Twenty employees took about half an hour to move 35 vehicles to the showroom. A few dozen more were parked in the protected service area.

“We’re really just trying to inconvenience our clients the least. We understand how much of a hassle it is to deal with insurance and going through all the proper channels,” said Josh Vaughn, the general manager of Mercedes-Benz of Durham. “You’re without your vehicle. It’s something we want our clients to not have to worry about while they’re getting their vehicles serviced by us.”

Vaughn says about 18 months ago they were caught off guard by a storm. Cars were damaged and so, now they always try to be proactive.

Weather forecasters suggest having a weather radio or some sort of device to wake up residents if the situation arises.

The forecast says scattered thunderstorms were expected to reach the area Wednesday evening and expand into severe storms starting in the western piedmont by midnight.

A broken line of severe storms will move across central North Carolina by 3 a.m. Thursday, with storms impacting areas east of Interstate 95 by 7 a.m.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report