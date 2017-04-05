NC man arrested in Fayetteville, charged with murder of 2-year-old girl in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WNCN) — A Willow Spring man was arrested in Fayetteville last week after a warrant was issued in connection with the death of a 2-year-old girl who died after being severely beaten in Florida, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon Michael Smith, 36, is accused of killing 2-year-old Alayna Williamson, of Seagrove, after hitting her multiple times in the head with a blunt object, the sheriff’s office said.

Police were dispatched to Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, just after 9 p.m. on March 22 in reference to a patient arriving with serious injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. It was determined that the victim – Williamson – had been at the InTown Suites prior to being taken to the hospital. Due to the child’s injuries, she was transported to the trauma center at the UF Health Trauma Center. That is where she later died, authorities said.

It was determined that Williamson had died from multiple blunt force trauma to the head. The investigation revealed that the mother’s boyfriend, Brandon Smith, was the suspect in the baby girl’s death.

A warrant was issued on March 24 and on March 28, U.S. Marshals found and arrested Smith in Fayetteville as part of Cumberland County’s “Operation Spring Sweep” that resulted in 50 other arrests.

On Tuesday, Smith was taken back to Jacksonville and charged with the murder of the 2-year-old girl.