NC man, teen charged after gun and meth found following high-speed chase

MARION, N.C. (WSPA) — A man is under arrest after deputies say he led them on a chase and manhunt Tuesday in McDowell County.

Christopher Dwayne Lawing, 27, of Rockhouse Road in Marion is facing several charges including three counts of criminal damage to property and one count each of possession of a firearm by a felon.

CLICK TO VIEW MORE N.C. MUGSHOTS

Lawing is also charged with fleeing to elude arrest, possession of methamphetamine and resisting a public officer.

Tiffany Danielle Keffer, 19, of Old Toms Creek Road in Marion is charged with resisting a public officer.

Deputies say the were searching for Lawing on Tuesday to question him about the theft of a utility trailer from a Nix Creek Road home around March 21.

Just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, they say they spotted Lawing in an SUV on Cherokee Way in Glenwood.

When they tried to stop the vehicle, deputies say it sped up and led them on a chase, reaching speeds up to 90 mph.

The chase went onto Goose Creek Road, Oakwood Forest Drive and Wilson Valley Road. From there, Lawing drove the Chevrolet Trailblazer onto a logging road, through the woods, around a

From there, Lawing drove the Chevrolet Trailblazer onto a logging road, through the woods, around a pond and onto Butterfly Drive, according to officials.

Deputies say Lawing caused more than $2,000 in damage when he rammed through county-owned gate, a metal gate, electric fence, chain link fence and a farming fence.

When the chase came to the end of a dead-end road, Lawing and Keffer jumped out and ran into the woods, deputies said.

Deputies say Keffer came out onto U.S. 221 South and was taken into custody.

They searched for hours for Lawing in Glenwood, according to officials.

Authorities called off the active hunt around 5 p.m. but maintained a presence in the area.

Around 7:45 p.m., a couple of residents called 911 and said they saw Lawing in the U.S. 221 South/Old U.S. 221 South area, according to a report.

Officers went to the area and spotted Lawing, who then ran into the woods again, deputies said.

They caught him around 9 p.m. and found a handgun and a small amount of meth, according to the report.

Deputies say Lawing is a felon and was convicted of attempted possession of a firearm by a felon.

The theft of the utility trailer is still under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

The manhunt was conducted by the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, Marion Police Department, N.C. Highway Patrol, N.C. DMV, McDowell County EMS and N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement.

K-9 teams from the Sheriff’s Office – Sgt. Greg Stevenson and Jaz, Deputy Brian Walker and Loki and Deputy Steven McPeters and Kessy – aided in the search.