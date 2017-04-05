NC mom charged after child suffers serious burns due to ‘abusive actions’

RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A 30-year-old Red Springs mother is facing a felony child abuse charge after her child suffered serious burns in March, according to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

Samantha Cummings is charged with felony intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury after her child suffered second and third-degree burns from “abusive actions,” according the sheriff’s office.

The charge is the result of an incident that was reported on March 4 when Hoke County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to First Health Medical Pavilion in reference to a child that had suffered serious burns.

An investigation began after authorities responded to the hospital due to the nature of the injuries reported by medical personnel who were treating the child.

Investigators conducted interviews and gathered additional information about the child’s injuries, authorities said.

Since the initial incident occurred, the child has been transported to another medical facility for specialized care due to the burns.

The sheriff’s office investigation led to the child’s mother, Samantha Cummings, being charged.

She was taken into custody without incident. Child Protective Services notified authorities when they learned of an active warrant against Cummings, the sheriff’s office said.

The mother is being held in the Hoke County Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing.