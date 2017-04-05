NC teacher confesses to sexual activity with 14-year-old girls, police say

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WBTW) – Pembroke police say a middle school teacher has confessed to engaging in sexual activity with three 14-year-old girls.

A press release from Interim Chief of Police Edward Locklear says Pembroke Middle School officials received information that Jeremy Sessoms, a former social studies teacher, engaged in sexual activity with female students on March 17, 2017.

When investigators interviewed Sessoms about the allegations, he confessed, police said.

Police say three female victims who were 14-years-old at the time the incidents occurred have come forward with statements, text messages and Facebook messages alleging sexual activity. The allegations stem back to June of 2016, the press release says.

On Monday, a true bill of indictment was returned on two counts of statutory rape of a person 15 years of age or younger, two counts of statutory sex offense of a person 15 years of age or younger, four counts of sexual activity with a student, and seven counts of indecent liberties with a child against Sessoms.

Sessoms turned himself in to detectives on Tuesday and is being held at the Robeson County Jail under a $205,000 bond.