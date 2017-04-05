Raleigh teen charged with rape faces new felony charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh 16-year-old already charged rape has been charged with two felonies connected to a breaking and entering in January.

Taquan Shmar Jeffries was charged with second-degree forcible rape and first-degree sex offense charges connected to reported rape on the campus of Athens Drive High School on March 31, police said.

Warrants were served on Jeffries Tuesday charging him with felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering.

Warrants say Jeffries broke into a home on Lenoir Street and stole several items, including an elk tooth locket, bottle of brandy Bacardi, jewelry, and an iPad2 with a broken screen.

Jeffries stole the items over several days in mid-January, warrants say.

The items are estimated to be worth a total of around $2,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday in connection with the breaking and entering charges.

Jeffries is a freshman at Athens Drive High School. According to court documents, he was already on probation after a breaking and entering conviction and is also charged with possessing a half-ounce or less of marijuana.

Jeffries is being held on a $1.5 million bond in connection with the sexual offense charges.