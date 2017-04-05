Reward offered in Lumberton trailer park fires

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WCNN) – A reward is being offered to help Lumberton Police make an arrest in connection with the burning of eight vacant mobiles homes since January.

A total of eight vacant mobile homes in the Turner Mobile Home Park have been set on fire between January 23 and March 30, police said.

The fires have been set at night.

A $2,500 reward is being offered leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fires.

Anyone with information may contact Detective Yvette Pitts at the Lumberton Police Department or any member of the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

