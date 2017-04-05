UNC athletic’s great-granddaddy leads health walk



CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The great-granddaddy of UNC Athletics, Bobby Gersten, led a fun exercise event called the UNC Health Walk Saturday.

Students and kids walked around campus with the Carolina legend to promote physical fitness and to support the Tar Heels.

Each year Me and bobby, we commit ourselves to coming on the UNC campus and encouraging the entire UNC community to simply exercise more. This year we timed it so that we knew we were going to be in the final four. So that’s why we timed it on this day April 1st also as a pregame pep rally and parade in support of Carolina basketball.” Said walk organizer William Thorpe.

Participants in the walk received free ice cream and a raffle ticket for a UNC Walk for Health T-shirt.