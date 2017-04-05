Woman with webbed feet found wet, mostly naked on road, claims she’s a mermaid

By KSEE Published:
The woman calls herself Joanna and claims she's a mermaid (Fresno Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A woman was found near Table Mountain on Tuesday morning, and she didn’t seem to know who she is, the Fresno Police Department said.

The woman was found about 3:15 a.m. walking in the middle of the street on Millerton Road about a mile south of Table Mountain.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

When she was found, her hair was wet, and she was mostly naked. She told officers she had been in the water.

She answers, “I don’t know” to most questions, police said. She has claimed to be a mermaid named “Joanna.”

She is 5-foot-4, weighs 150 pounds and has webbed feet.

Anyone with information on this woman should call (559) 621-2455 or email the missing persons unit Detective Paul Hill at paul.hill@fresno.gov.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s