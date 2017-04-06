11-year-old boy shot 3 times while shielding sister

DAVIS, Calif. (KRON) – An 11-year-old boy from Davis was shot while protecting his two-year-old sister from a hail of bullets on Sunday.

The shooting happened at a toddler’s birthday party at a park.

The boy was shot three times, once in the back, chest, and knee.

The victim’s mother, Carrie Joe, said her son ran toward the bullets to save his sister.

“He thought to protect her – he shielded – basically his body covering her. He took three bullets for his family. You know, he protected my baby,” said Jones.

The boy is expected to make a full recovery.

One woman and two other children were wounded in the shooting.

Police are still searching for the gunman.