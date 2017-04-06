2 charged in fatal 2016 Harnett County hit-and-run

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people have been charged in connection with a fatal Harnett County hit-and-run on Jan. 16, 2016, the State Highway Patrol said.

Kyle Strait, Jennafer Schark, and Steven Daniels were walking with four other friends down U.S. Highway 421 around 11:15 p.m. when they were hit by a vehicle from behind.

Strait, 16, and Schark, 13, were killed in the collision. Daniels, 14, suffered a broken elbow and concussion.

On Thursday, the Highway Patrol announced two people have been charged in the case.

Davis Christian Stewart, 21, of Lillington was identified as the driver in the collision.

He was charged with two counts of felony hit and run causing death or serious bodily injury, one count of felony hit and run causing injury, altering and removing evidence, conspiracy to alter or remove evidence, obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Donald Conrad Crounse, 20, of Raleigh was charged with two counts of felony hit and run causing death or serious bodily injury, one count of felony hit and run causing injury, altering and removing evidence, conspiracy to alter and remove evidence, obstruction of justice, conspiracy to obstruct justice and conspiracy to commit felony hit and run.

Crounse was a passenger in the vehicle that hit the pedestrians, police said.

In January 2016, authorities said they were looking for a mid-1990s GMC or Chevrolet pickup truck with front end damage. Surveillance images from a nearby business helped identify the suspect’s vehicle.

RELATED: NC mom says hit-and-run driver will ‘pay for what they did’ after 2 teens killed