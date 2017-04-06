2 Durham men sentenced for role in violent Morrisville home invasion, shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Durham men have been sentenced for their role in a violent home invasion, shooting and police pursuit that occurred in Morrisville in 2015, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice Eastern District of North Carolina.

James Stephen Thorpe, 25, and Joshua Rayshawn Melvin, 23, were both sentenced after being convicted on charges of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, interfering with commerce by robbery, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Thorpe was sentenced to 40 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Melvin was sentenced to 37 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Thorpe and Melvin, along with co-conspirators, Jahid Preston Diggs and Ervin Montez Alston, Jr., were indicted by a federal grand jury on March 16, 2016, according to the Department of Justice.

Diggs and Alston were previously sentenced in connection with the crimes. Diggs was sentenced to 15 years in prison and Alston was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

According to the DOJ’s release, Thorpe Melvin, Diggs and Alston came up with a plan to rob one of the victims of the home invasion of the proceeds of a nightclub. The victim was a promoter at the nightclub, the release said.

The men attached a GPS tracking device to the victim’s vehicle so they could track where he was and to find out where he lived in order to rob him.

On March 15, Thorpe and Melvin went to the victim’s apartment in Morrisville and conducted a violent home invasion, the release stated. Multiple other people were in the apartment when the men broke in.

In addition to the nightclub promoter, a mother and her daughter were also in the home during the robbery. The child was taken from her mother’s arms, forced into a bedroom and threatened to be drowned, according to the release.

When an adult woman inside the residence attempted to intervene in the attack, she was beaten and thrown on the ground. The target of the home invasion and robbery was shot before jumping from a seecond story balcony onto the ground, the release said.

Thorpe and Melvin then led police on a chase. They were able to get away from authorities that night.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Raleigh Durham Safe Streets Task Force, the Morrisville Police Department, and the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.