Enloe High School graduate found dead in Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -A woman found dead inside a southwest Charlotte home has been identified by police as 34-year-old Jennifer Renee Smith.

Police said they are now investigating the case as a homicide and that Smith and the suspect were involved in a relationship.

Officers responded to a welfare check call around 2:25 p.m. at a home on Verdant Court and found Smith inside the home. Medic pronounced her dead on scene.

Neighbors were surprised to learn about the death in their community.

“I’m very shocked. My dad sent me a text when I was at work at the airport and I saw the cops and I’m just driving toward the house, you can just feel the energy. It’s crazy,” said neighbor Kevin McCorsley.

McCorsley said he knows Smith, and said he always has positive interactions with her.

“She was a great neighbor. She gave my little brother gummy bears all the time. I never would have expected something like this,” said McCorsley.

Investigators say they are waiting for a cause of death to be determined by the Medical Examiner’s office.

Smith was a 2001 graduate of Enloe High School, school system officials confirmed.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call homicide detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

The name of the person suspected in Smith’s killing has not been released.

This marks the 26th homicide in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area this year.