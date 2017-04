FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police have arrested a man they say committed a sexual assault in the late 1990s.

Herman Wallace, 59, of the 1000 block of West Rowan Street in Fayetteville is charged with second-degree sex offense, police said.

CLICK TO VIEW MUGSHOTS

Wallace was an acquaintance of the victim, police said.

Police said they investigated events that took place between August 1997 and April 1998.

Wallace was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center. His bond was set at $5,000 secured.