Florida teacher fired after assignment asks students controversial questions

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A teacher was fired from a middle school in Hernando County after an assignment issued asked students controversial questions.

The assignment asks students to rank how comfortable they are with some situations, including “You discover that the cute young man/woman that you are attracted to is actually a woman/man,” “Your sister becomes a Buddhist,” “Your black roommate gets a full-tuition minority scholarship” and “Your mother ‘comes out’ to you.”

A representative for the Hernando County School District said the assignment was left for students to complete in the teacher’s absence from class.

School administration began an investigation after being made aware of the assignment.

Daryl Cox, the teacher in question, was released from her employment.

“In no way does that assignment meet the standards of appropriate instructional material,” said Karen Jordan, Public Information Officer for the Hernando County School District.

Some parents of students who attend Fox Chapel Middle School said these discussions should be saved for the home.

“Specifically, the one about gay people in bars. I think you are asking kids to understand a situation they aren’t fully understanding of,” said one parent whose son attends the school.

One mother understands these social issues are part of today’s reality, but would still like to be the one to discuss them with her children.

“They have social media. I figured they would learn everything there nowadays anyways. I just don’t think it’s something that needs to be brought in school. School’s here to learn,” she said.

But, for parents like Rick Hunter, this is a welcome discussion that makes his life a little easier.

“I think the school could do it a lot better than we could. It’d be a lot more comfortable. It’s weird talking to your kids about this,” said Hunter.