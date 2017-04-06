Former UNC football accused of sexual assault did not violate school policy, lawyer says

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – A UNC football player accused of sexually assaulting a student on campus in 2016 did not violate a school policy, defense attorneys said in a statement.

Allen Artis was indefinitely suspended from the team after Delaney Robinson went public with the accusations in September.

Delaney said she had become intoxicated after being out with friends on Feb. 14, 2016 and was unable to consent to sexual activity. She said the assault occurred in an apartment at the Ram Village complex on the university’s campus.

Artis surrendered to authorities in September on a misdemeanor charge. Artis still faces the misdemeanor civilian warrant levied on him Sept. 13.

The University of North Carolina’s Title IX Compliance Coordinator notified Artis that he “did not violate any UNC Policy as claimed by Delaney Robinson on February 14, 2016,” attorney Kerry Sutton said.

Related story: UNC football player suspended after student says school’s rape investigation ‘ineffective’

Artis has maintained his innocence throughout the entire process.

In his first public statements following Delaney’s accusation, he said “Everything was completely consensual that happened that night.”

Artis’ indefinite suspension was the result of an automatic university policy when an athlete is charged with a misdemeanor. Any reinstatement would come after a review from athletic director Bubba Cunningham, head coach Larry Fedora and school officials.

Team spokesman Kevin Best said Artis last practiced two days before Robinson made the allegations public.

The university declined to comment directly on the case, citing federal privacy protections for students.