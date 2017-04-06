Full Frame Documentary Film Festival takes over Durham



DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s time to grab your popcorn and head to downtown Durham.

“All the film makers come here because they can see each other and be with each other in just this three block atmosphere,” said Deirdre Haj, Festival Director for Full Frame Documentary Film Festival. “It’s really exciting.”

It’s the 20th year the documentary film festival has been in Durham. Haj says it’s attracts upwards of 7,000 people.

“You have an enormous amount of revenue that’s driven into the hotels and the restaurants,” Haj said. “In fact, we raise more tax revenue in the four day festival then we’re given by any single government entity. So we’re really a big business for downtown Durham.”

Full Frame Film Festival has been attracting people from around the world to downtown Durham for two decades. CBS North Carolina spoke with one woman who says the festival inspired her so much she went back to school to study film.

“I used to think of documentaries as being academic, really didactic, lecture style things,” said Kim Best. “When I came to Full Frame I discovered there was a whole large spectrum of documentaries that were really exciting to think about and I actually was so inspired by Full Frame that I went back to school at the center for documentary studies at Duke University and earned a certificate in documentary studies in 2010.”

For others like Clay Madden, going to the festival is a family tradition.

“It’s like a family reunion for us,” said Madden. “My grandma lives here she comes, my aunt flies in, my uncle flies in. It’s sort of an annual event for all of us to come together.”

For some it’s a place to network.

“It’s my first time so I’m a little jittery, but I’m excited,” said Larry Lamont. “I’m looking for some people to just get to know and ask questions and figure out a better way to be in this business.”

But no matter the reason, it’s a screening you won’t want to miss.

“It’s not only seeing what people are doing, but getting ideas, getting inspired,” said Best.

“The film producers now make it fun, enjoyable, heartwarming and there’s all types of films,” said Madden.

Thursday and Sunday night Full Frame will be having a 20th birthday bash for the festival at the 21C Hotel. It’s open to the public.