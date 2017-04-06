Higher taxes, lower home prices under proposed NC bill

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A less expensive home in exchange for higher local taxes – that’s the deal many town and city leaders in the Triangle say a new bill at the General Assembly would make.

The leaders also say it would halt growth in some of the fastest developing areas.

Houses and shopping centers are growing like weeds around Holly Springs.

Right now with every development that goes up, money comes into the town to build it up.

“That includes road improvements, water and sewer. We have our own water treatment center. We have our own pipe to the Cape Fear River, and those things don’t come cheap,” said Holly Springs Mayor Dick Sears.

House Bill 436 would prevent any county, city or town from charging developers impact fees that have traditionally paid for the capital costs associated with new construction. Mayor Sears says the burden will fall on residents.

“Taxes are going to shoot up in every municipality,” said Sears.

Sears says the money now taken from developers would then have to be taken from tax payers. The Triangle J Council of Governments estimates it would cost its 11 member communities $28.9 million in lost revenue.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Sarah Stevens (R-Surry), could not be reached for comment on why the legislation was proposed. CBS North Carolina also reached out to several developers in Holly Springs that had no comment. The Home Builders Association of Wake County says HB436 is not legislation they requested.

“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” said Sears.

HB436 is currently being debated in the House Finance Committee.