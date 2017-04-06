Lifeguard drowns in pool at NC YMCA

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) – A lifeguard drowned in a pool at the YMCA in Lincoln County Thursday morning, the Lincolnton Police Department says.

Officers say they were initially called to the YMCA on Gaston Street after the 21-year-old female employee went missing.

Police say the employee was found unresponsive in the pool and sent to Carolinas Healthcare System Lincolnton. She was unable to be revived.

Police describe the lifeguard as a Hispanic woman but are not releasing her name at this time.

Police do not suspect any foul play and say they are investigating.