Lumberton still recovering from Matthew’s heavy blow



LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday will mark six months since Hurricane Matthew passed over eastern North Carolina flooding roads and towns, killing some and driving many others out of their homes.

In Lumberton, the storm destroyed hundreds of homes. Some families there are still living in hotels.

Boarded up homes, construction debris and ravaged belongings still dot Lumberton.

“I just want some help to get me back in my house,” said resident John Locklear.

Susan Munroe’s house sustained more than $12,000 in flood damage.

“Carpet, all of our floors, walls, bathroom, we had to have a whole new bathroom, our kitchen cabinets,” she recalled.

The Munroes are back in their home. But Locklear and his family are still out of their house, which is right around the corner.

“I lost everything here,” Locklear said. “I ain’t got nothing.”

Crews are also working to restore the First Baptist Church which suffered nearly $1 million in damages during the flood.

For the last six months, the church has held services at another site 20 minutes away.

“We have to go across I-95 for our service, and some of our elders don’t wanna travel that far, so we’ll be very glad to get back here,” said William Evans of the church.

Thursday, crews were replacing carpet, drywall and church pews.

The church hopes to welcome its 800-member congregation back home by Easter.