RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A major gas leak has closed South Saunders Street near Interstate 40 in Raleigh in both directions Thursday afternoon.

Officials said today’s high wind is helping to dissipate the gas.

The gas line is owned by PSNC Energy.

Traffic is being rerouted. Dealing with the leak will likely take between one and four hours, officials said just before 3 p.m.

