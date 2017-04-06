New NC bill would increase penalties for trespassing in a public bathroom

Published: Updated:


RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — About a week after House Bill 2 was repealed, a state lawmaker has filed another bill involving public bathrooms and locker rooms.

The proposal from state Rep. Brenden H. Jones (R – Columbus County) would create stronger penalties for those convicted of trespassing in the facilities.

The bill would make trespassing in multiple occupancy bathrooms, showers and changing facilities a Class 1 misdemeanor instead of a Class 3 misdemeanor. The change would raise sentences for the crime from one to 20 days of community service, the current penalty, to up to 120 days in jail.

