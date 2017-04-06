Raleigh lifeguard’s death prompts legislation at state level

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The death of a Raleigh teenager is prompting legislation at the state level.

Seventeen-year-old Rachel Rosoff drowned in September when the lifeguard jumped into a pool that was electrified.

Rosoff’s family says they are very appreciative of the fact the state is trying to address the situation.

But they would like to see things go even one step further.

Those closest to Rosoff say she had a passion for life – a life that, at 17, was only beginning.

“The thought of not knowing what she is going to be when she grows up is really hard,” said Rosoff’s mother, Michelle, in November.

On Labor Day weekend, her daughter was working as a lifeguard at the Heritage Point Pool near Creedmoor Road.

She jumped into the pool and the water was electrified. That led to her drowning.

“Nobody should have to go through what they’ve gone through with their daughter Rachel dying,” said attorney Adam Neijna.

Neijna, the Rosoff’s attorney, said they are glad to see state lawmakers are looking to prevent it from happening again.

Inspection reports obtained by CBS North Carolina show the swimming pool’s pump motor broke and a corroded wire prevented circuit breakers from tripping.

A House bill currently being considered would require all public pools to have a certain level of protection, a ground fault device, on the electrical circuits.

The bill sponsor says if there is an electric issue, this would shut the pump down.

“This is something that anybody could fall victim of it and we don’t want to see anybody else hurt,” said Rep. Mitchell Setzer (R-Catawba).

The Rosoff family also wants to see a required annual inspection of the pool’s electrical system.

“It makes sure that our kids, our families, the people who are using the pools are safe,” Neija said.

A measure they are hoping to see included in the bill.

Setzer said he is open to adding that to the bill.