State Board holds up decision to close Kestrel Heights’ high school

By Published: Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The State Board of Education announced Thursday it will not reverse its decision on Kestrel Heights – forcing it to close its high school for at least three years.

The decision came after an internal investigation found 160 graduates received diplomas they did not earn since 2008, including 22 during the last school year.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The State Board voted unanimously in early March to followed the recommendation of the Charter School Advisory Board and close the school.

The school appealed that decision.

Kestrel Heights’ high school will close at the end of the school year.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s