State Board holds up decision to close Kestrel Heights’ high school

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The State Board of Education announced Thursday it will not reverse its decision on Kestrel Heights – forcing it to close its high school for at least three years.

The decision came after an internal investigation found 160 graduates received diplomas they did not earn since 2008, including 22 during the last school year.

The State Board voted unanimously in early March to followed the recommendation of the Charter School Advisory Board and close the school.

The school appealed that decision.

Kestrel Heights’ high school will close at the end of the school year.