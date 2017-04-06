Wake County school board members ponder how to ask for $56 million



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The price tag for new investments in the state’s largest school system next year could be upwards of $56 million.

But to get the money, Wake County schools officials will have to ask county government officials to open their wallet.

The accounting is made more difficult by the fact that it’s to some degree hypothetical, subject to changes based on decisions that haven’t yet been made at the state level.

And that uncertainty has teachers wondering if they’ll have a job next year.

“It almost seems like we’re being held hostage,” said Paulette Jones Leaven, a family and consumer sciences teacher in Wake County.

She said that a new state mandate calling for smaller class sizes from kindergarten through third grade has teachers of specialized subjects worried about layoffs. School officials would have to scramble for funds to reduce class sizes to meet the new requirements, which might mean getting rid of teachers whose specialty subjects — such as art, music and family and consumer sciences — don’t drive down class size.

“You have to get to that point where you’re planning for next year. How long can this go on?” she said.

The uncertainty stems from questions about whether state legislators will stick to their guns or change the law to give school systems more flexibility. Lawmakers in the state House of Representatives have passed a bill to ease the mandate, but it’s sitting in the Senate.

The uncertainty is also one of the reasons the county school system is seeking $56 million from the county next year.

Sig Hutchinson, chairman of the county’s Board of Commissioners, said coming through with the money could mean a tax hike.

“So, obviously we want to do all we can to support the school system, OK?” he said. “But, with that in mind, there are only so many resources in a growing community.”

School board members met Thursday to discuss how to get support for their plan.

Board Vice Chairwoman Christine Kushner said the class size mandate has complicated things.

“It’s an important issue for our parents,” she said. “It’s certainly an important issue for our students and teachers, so I’m going to stay optimistic.”

A spokesman for Senate Leader Phil Berger said that the state allocated more money to hire teachers in recent years, but that not all the districts had used the money to decrease class size.

The Senate might not take up the bill until the end of the month, potentially leaving schools in limbo.

The $56 million would also go to expanding the system’s equity office and hiring counselors.