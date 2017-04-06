Woman falls 60 feet off bridge while taking selfie

AUBURN, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a woman fell 60 feet while trying to take a selfie on a Northern California bridge.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says the woman was airlifted to Sutter Roseville Medical Center and is expected to survive.

The office said Wednesday that the woman, who hasn’t been identified, and a group of friends were walking on the catwalk underneath the 730-foot-tall Foresthill Bridge near Auburn when she fell Tuesday trying to take a selfie.

The office says she landed on a trail below.

It says the walkways under the bridge are closed to the public and people who walk on them are trespassing are violating the law and can be cited.