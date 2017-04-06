You’ll soon be able to track most mail sent to you through USPS

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WISH) – It will soon be easier than ever to track your mail and know exactly what should be in your mailbox each day.

The United States Postal Service is introducing a new program called “Informed Delivery.”

The program is similar to tracking a package delivery. People who sign up for the program will be able to see a photo of each envelope scheduled to arrive in their mailbox that day.

“It is exciting for us… and I feel it is going to be exciting for our customers as well,” said Mary Dando, USPS spokesperson.

Informed Delivery is a free and optional program. It allows people to register an email address. They will then get daily updates regarding their mail no matter where they are.

“Whether you are on vacation or traveling or work, wherever you are, you will be able to see this mail piece before it actually goes into your mailbox,” said Dando.

She said it will help people be more informed and prepared.

Informed Delivery is available in select areas now and is expected to be available across the United States – including here in North Carolina – beginning April 14.

