‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in Fayetteville for attempted rape, kidnapping

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are asking for the public’s help finding a person they believe was involved in a kidnapping, robbery and attempted rape.

Police are looking for Revyn Tremaine Raymind, 43, in connection with crimes that occurred in the 1600 block of Rim Road on Wednesday at approximately 3 a.m.

According to police, the victim went to a home along the 1600 block of Rim Road to meet a friend at her friend’s house. When the victim arrived, an unknown man – believed to be Raymind – was also in the home.

At some point during the night, the victim was woken up by Raymind when he threatened her with a razor blade. He then took the victim’s personal property, moved her to a different room and then tried to rape her, police said. Raymind then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

Police obtained warrants against Raymind charging him with first-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted first-degree rape, and communicating threats.

Raymind is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Revyn Tremaine Raymind is asked to contact Detective G. Watson with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 303-9554 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).