Chinese state media say Trump to visit China in 2017

President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands during a dinner at Mar-a-Lago, Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media say U.S. President Donald Trump has accepted an invitation from his Chinese counterpart to visit China later this year.

The official Xinhua News Agency reported late Thursday that Trump will travel to China at an “early date” in 2017 but gave no details.

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are holding their first meeting this week at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

During last year’s election campaign and afterward, Trump talked tough about extracting better trade deals out of China and pressuring Beijing to do more to deter North Korea’s nuclear program.

Trump joked at a formal dinner with Xi on Thursday that he had “gotten nothing” in long talks with the Chinese president but said they had developed a friendly rapport.

