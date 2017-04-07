Cooper rounds out Cabinet with revenue, IT secretaries

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper has rounded out his Cabinet by elevating two state government executives to oversee tax collections and information technology.

The governor on Friday introduced Ron Penny as Department of Revenue secretary and Eric Boyette as the state chief information officer and IT department secretary.

“There’s nothing about the positions that’s unusual at all. It was just a timing thing and where we were in being preoccupied with other issues in the office and over at the legislature,” Cooper said.

Penny has been acting revenue secretary since January and previously was state personnel director for eight years. Boyette has worked at the Department of Transportation, most recently as the agency’s chief information officer and the acting Division of Motor Vehicles commissioner.

“I never dreamed that about 40 years ago when I was dragging mail across the floor in the old revenue building that one day I would rise to be the secretary of the Department of Revenue, so I am humbled by the request, governor,” Penny said.

Cooper already had named eight Cabinet members, and five have been confirmed so far by the state Senate. Cooper has sued to overturn a new law directing Cabinet confirmations, but a three-judge panel last month upheld the law.

