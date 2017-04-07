Crash brings down traffic lights, utility pole on Raleigh road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A single-vehicle wreck took down the traffic signals at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Hodges Road in Raleigh Friday morning, according to police.

The driver slammed his vehicle into a utility pole on the northeast side of Atlantic Avenue and knocked it down around 1:20 a.m. As a result of the crash, traffic lights fell on the north side of Atlantic and the east side of Hodges, according to police.

Traffic lights blocked lanes and Duke Energy and City of Raleigh crews responded to the scene to repair and replace the poles and lines, police said.

The road was reopened around 5:30 a.m.

The driver ran from the scene of the crash, but investigators do have the vehicle.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.