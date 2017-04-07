Frost advisory in place for parts of central NC through Saturday morning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A frost advisory is in effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday for parts of the Triangle as well as areas north and west.

Temperatures will fall quickly overnight and lows by Saturday morning will be in the low to middle 30s.

Patchy, light frost will be possible, so be sure to protect any plants that are sensitive to cold temperatures.

Highs will moderate from the middle 60s on Saturday into the 70s on Sunday.

Temperatures will warm even more to start next work week. Highs will reach 80 by Tuesday and skies will stay mostly sunny.

