Garner police seek feedback on body cam plan



GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Concerns over transparency and new state laws dominated conversations at a community meeting about police body-worn cameras in Garner Friday night

Police there are looking to roll them out later this year if they get a grant they need for funding, but they wanted public input on police first.

Before the meeting, CBS North Carolina rode along with Officer Kevin Murray of the Garner Police Department. His main job is looking for drunk drivers, but speeders sometime catch his attention too.

Garner police already use dashboard cam video, in-car video and body microphones. They have all come in handy many times for Murray, especially in court.

“Stuff that when people see it, it’s really helpful, versus just reading a report saying, ‘I saw this and this and this.’ It kind of helps corroborate what you saw that night,” said Murray.

But, Murray says a body camera would help even more when he encounters the unexpected.

“That’s the big part is you never know. A lot of these shootings you see and hear about across the country, they don’t expect to get out and get into it. And a lot of times it’s over something minor,” said Murray.

That’s why police Chief Brandon Zuidema says the department is looking to get body-worn cameras for each of their 65 officers.

“It will help us in terms of transparency, it will help us in terms of training, and it will help us ideally in terms of criminal convictions in court,” said Zuidema.

Before the cameras are even paid for, the department wants the community to help them formulate a policy for how to use the cameras, including the NAACP.

“I’m like, ‘Yes!’ I wish more police departments would call us and ask us to be involved,” said Rev. Dr. Portia Rochelle, President of the Raleigh-Apex NAACP.

Residents were also happy to be given the opportunity to voice concerns and learn more about potential policy.

“Right now they have some policies that they have to work out. But I think they’ll be very fair to citizens here in the town of Garner,” said Garner resident David Prince.

While residents and police agree that body cameras are a good idea, what’s done with the footage is still a point of contention.

“If you have a video of me, I shouldn’t have to ask you for it, I shouldn’t have to pay, you should just give it to me,” said Rochelle.

Chief Zuidema says it would take around $100,000 to get the whole program going. They already have one $25,000 grant and are applying for another sizable grant that will make it more possible. A draft policy will go before town council later this month. The Chief says they hope to have some body cameras up and running by May.

Police want the body cameras to work in conjunction with officers’ dash cams.

Right now, police plant o keep video for up to 30 days unless there’s a need to keep it longer.