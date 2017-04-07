Hyundai and Kia recall 1.2M cars for possible engine failure

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2013 file photo, a worker polishes the new Kia Sorrento during the Brussels Motor Show at the Expo Center in Brussels. Kia is recalling more than 377,000 Sorento SUVs because the transmission can be shifted out of park when the driver's foot isn't on the brake. The recall covers Sorentos from the 2011 through 2013 model years. Dealers will replace the brake-shift interlock mechanism with improved parts. Owners will be notified starting Nov. 24, 2015. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai and Kia are recalling nearly 1.2 million cars and SUVs because the engines can fail and stall, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall covers the Korean automakers’ most popular models including 2013 and 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SUVs and Sonata midsize cars. Also covered are Kia Optima midsize cars from 2011 through 2014, Kia Sportage SUVs from 2011 through 2013 and Kia Sorento SUVs from 2012 through 2014.

The companies say that debris left from manufacturing can restrict oil flow to connecting rod bearings. That can increase temperatures and cause the bearings to wear and fail.

Hyundai and Kia will notify owners and dealers will inspect the engines. They’ll replace the block if needed at no cost. The recall is scheduled to start on May 19.

