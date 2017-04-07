Man arrested in Arkansas for Clayton child sex crimes

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 24-year-old man was arrested in Arkansas in connection with sexual offenses that occurred in Clayton dating back to 2012, officials said.

Aaron Benjamin Hawn was arrested in Kensett, Arkansas on Tuesday.

Officials said Hawn had sexual contact with two girls in two different Clayton residences in 2012 and 2013.

Both victims were under the age of 13 at the time.

Hawn was an acquaintance of the victims’ families.

The victims came forward about the incidents in 2015 and 2016, officials said.

He’s being held in the White County law Enforcement Center on no bond and will be extradited back to Johnson County to face charges.

Hawn will be charged with:

Three counts of sexual offense with a child

Five counts of indecent liberties with a child

Clayton officials said the victims no longer live in the Clayton area.