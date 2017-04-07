Man wanted in ‘arson, hate crime’ at NC Indian grocery store

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man is wanted for setting fire to an Indian grocery store in east Charlotte Thursday night in what Charlotte-Mecklenbug police are calling a hate crime.

Police say the Central Market, described as a Nepali Indian store, caught fire just before 10 p.m. The shop is located in the 5700 block of Albemarle Road.

A rock had been thrown through a window in the front door, which was burned by fire, when officers and firefighters arrived.

“A note was also left at the scene near the door that stated the suspect did not want any refugee business owners and that they would torture the owner if they did not leave and go back to where they came from,” CMPD said. “The suspect signed the letter ‘White America.'”

The suspect, described by police as standing around 5 feet 8 inches and 200 pounds with a short afro and goatee, was caught on surveillance. The man was wearing a gray hoodie under a black coat, light jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stopper sat 704-334-1600.